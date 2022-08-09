PM Modi congratulates new Maharashtra ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates all those who took oath as Ministers in the Maharashtra government on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “Congratulations to all those who took oath as Ministers in the Maharashtra Government today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience and a passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state.”

महाराष्ट्र सरकारमध्ये मंत्री म्हणून आज ज्यांनी शपथ घेतली त्या सर्वांचे अभिनंदन. प्रशासकीय अनुभव आणि सुशासनाने कारभार करण्याचा ध्यास असलेल्या व्यक्ती यांचा मिलाफ असलेली ही उत्तम टीम आहे. राज्याच्या जनतेची सेवा करण्यासाठी त्यांना माझ्याकडून शुभेच्छा. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

The team of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was expanded with the induction of 18 new ministers here on Tuesday.

Attempting a balancing act, Shinde inducted nine ministers from his group and the same number from the ally Bharatiya Janata Party, over 40 days after the duo took over on June 30 after the collapse of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(with inputs from IANS)