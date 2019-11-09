Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Saturday for being re-elected for a five year term in office.

The Island country of population of 1.3 million people elected Jugnauth again as its Prime Minister, results declared on Friday.

Jugnath is a member of Mauritius’ Militiant Socialist Movement (MSM) party which was in power in the last five years.

“Congratulations @PKJugnauth on your electoral victory. We have worked closely together to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius. I look forward to speaking with you soon and to continuing our [email protected],” tweeted Modi.

In the elections that concluded on Thursday, MSM secured 35 of the 62 seats, while its rivals Labour Party and Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM) bagged 15 and 10 seats respectively.