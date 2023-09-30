PM Modi congratulates CM Yogi on ODF Plus status of UP villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the ODF (Open Defecation Free) Plus status achieved by 100 per cent villages in Uttar Pradesh under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase II.

Replying to a post on X by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, the prime minister said: “Many, many congratulations! Just before Bapu’s birth anniversary, this unprecedented achievement of Uttar Pradesh is going to inspire the entire country. Our continuous efforts in the field of cleanliness are very important for the respect of women power as well as the health of all our family members.”

Earlier, the chief minister had tweeted: “Today, under the guidance of Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi, 100% villages of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ of ‘New India’ have achieved ‘ODF Plus’ status under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase II.”

The chief minister tweeted: “Our villages have become completely free from the shameful compulsion of open defecation. A symbol of cleanliness, respect and safety, this achievement also underlines the increasing level of ease of living in the ‘New Uttar Pradesh’. Hearty congratulations to the people of the state for this achievement of preserving health and dignity!”