Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Police Commissioner of Delhi and former Governor of Manipur, Mizoram and Jharkhand, Ved Marwah.

“Shri Ved Marwah Ji will be remembered for his rich contributions to public life. His unwavering courage always stood out during his career as an IPS officer. He was also a well respected public intellectual. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”, the Prime Minister said.

87-year-old Marwah served as the Police Commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and was also posted as the third director-general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90.

He was hospitalised in Goa since the last 10 days due to age-related ailments. He passed away at 8.30 pm, according to family sources quoted by news agency IANS.

He was the first UT cadre IPS officer to serve as Delhi police chief.

Goa Police tweeted,“We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. ”