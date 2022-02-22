PM Modi condoles death of persons in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in two separate tweets condoled the death of people in a road accident in Uttarakhand and in a factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh respectively.

Terming the tragic road accident in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district as ‘heart-rending’, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the incident. He also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

“The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Champawat, Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims,” the Prime Minister Office said in a tweet.

“The road accident in Uttarakhand’s Champawat is heart-rending. I wish convey my condolences to the family members of the people who died in the incident. The local administration is engaged in rescue and relief works,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Office in another tweet on death of persons in a factory mishap in Una, Himachal Pradesh said, “Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.”

“The mishap at a factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Una is a very tragic one. I convey my deepest sympathies to the near and dear ones of those who died in the mishap. With this, I also pray for the early recovery of all those who were injured in the incident,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi further tweeted.