Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a review meeting through Video Conferencing on various development projects which are undertaken in his constituency Varanasi.

The important developments like the progress made in the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir complex, by using a drone video of the layout, and the efforts are undertaken on effective management of COVID were also discussed.

Reviewing the progress of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project, Prime Minister directed that all such old temples which were unearthed during the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Parisar should be protected and preserved.

The help of experts should be taken to maintain their historical and architectural legacy. Carbon dating should be conducted so that these temples and their importance is highlighted to the tourist and the pilgrims, who visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Kashi Vishwanath Trust should prepare a route map with appropriate tourist guides to facilitate the pilgrims who make a visit in this complex.

It was informed that more than 100 major projects within the financial out flow of around Rs.8000 crores is currently being undertaken in Varanasi pertaining to creation of social and physical infrastructure like hospital buildings, national waterways, ring roads, by-pass, International Convention Centre ‘Rudraksh’ built with Indo-Japan collaboration etc.

PM Modi exhorted the officials to expedite completion of development works within the timelines and also maintain highest standards of quality.

He directed that optimum utilisation of non-renewable energy should be utilised for creation of next generation infrastructure.

PM further directed the officials to identify a model road which, with a suitable theme reflecting this heritage of Kashi to be developed as a Gaurav Path with active participation of the local citizens.

During the Video Conferencing, Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat announcements and directed that the benefits of this scheme should reach the citizens expeditiously.

The progress of PM SVANidhi Scheme for street vendors should be closely monitored. All street vendors should be equipped with appropriate technology and infrastructure, for helping them switch to cashless transactions.

Their bank accounts should be opened up and their business and credit profile should be digitally linked, so that they utilise maximum benefit of the collateral free loans under the PM SVANidhi Scheme.