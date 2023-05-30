PM Modi celebrates “Vikas Yatra” of the Nation with #9yearsofSeva

The saffron party completed its 9 years in power today. Using the phrase “nine years of seva,” Prime Minister Modi claimed that every choice made during this period was made to “improve the lives of people.”

“Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva,” he tweeted.

The union minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas emphasised the significant accomplishments of the Modi-led administration in its nine-year tenure, including the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s government, 3.5 crore urban and rural houses have been constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. Eighty crore people have been provided with free rations and 11.72 toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He also lauded the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and claimed that “over 220 crore Covid vaccine doses were administered (during the outbreak).”, asserted Union Minister Rameswar Teli.

The MoS also reported that 9.6 crore homes have been connected to LPG service, while 12 crore homes have access to drinking water connections.

The minister responded that “the global crude oil price rise” was to blame when asked about the growing cost of LPG cylinders.

“Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed sea changes in terms of development under Prime Minister Modi,” the chief minister Pema Khandu stated in his speech.

“In the nine years, with the help of the prime minister, our state has improved a lot. For example, our GSSP was 17,500, but now it is 48,000. We used to have a state budget of Rs 12,000 crore, but today we have Rs 38,000 crore. These were made possible with the help of the prime minister,” he added.

The CM listed various initiatives that have been completed in Arunachal during Modi’s leadership, including the upgrading of obsolete advanced landing grounds, rail connectivity, 4G tower network connectivity, and highway projects.

In order to grow the rural economy, he emphasised that women must be uplifted. He claimed that “with the help of the central government, our government is trying to uplift women to boost the rural economy.”

He stated that his government is “trying to connect the women section” with the help of the Centre and that “boosting rural economy is the key to Arunachal’s development.”

A significant nationwide “special contact campaign” will be held for a month to celebrate their accomplishments. The party said in a statement that over the previous nine years, the nation has experienced “unprecedented” growth in every area thanks to the motto “nation first.”

Leading economists and analysts throughout the world hold the opinion that “the 21st century belongs to India” as a result of the all-around development that the government has ushered in.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the first time. On May 30, 2019, he took the oath of office for a second-consecutive term.