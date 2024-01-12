PM Modi begins regimen of rules for ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram temple

As the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla temple comes close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was initiating a strict regimen prescribed by the ‘shastras’ for the occasion and to effectively represent all Indians at the ceremony.

In a message for the upcoming consecration ceremony, the prime minister said he was fortunate to begin his strict regimen from Nashik, the holy Maharashtra city, where Lord Ram had spent considerable time in Panchvati. He would be following all the guidance he had received from sages prescribed for the occasion.

Modi said while being physically present at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he would feel the presence of all 140 crore people of the country in his heart. Every Ram Bhakt would be close to him and everyone would experience the moment of realisation.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said although he would be following the strict regimen personally, it was his request that everyone should associate with him emotionally, and he would offer their obeisance at the feet of Ram Lalla.

Modi said he was unable to express his emotions on the occasion fully as he would be present at the moment which was dreamt of by generations.

He said that for him God becomes evident in the form of common people, and he had felt the experience. He said he gets energised when the common people bless him and express their emotions. Today, this was that occasion when he needed their blessings.

He said people can express their feelings in writing and convey them to him through the NaMo App. Every word of their expressions would work like holy mantras for him and give power, the Prime Minister said.

Modi said he was happy that he was initiating following the strict rules of the regimen on the birth anniversary of the great philosopher Swami Vivekananda. The day also marked the birth anniversary of Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While remembering Jijabai, he recalled his mother too, who chanted Sita-Ram till her end, he said.

The Prime Minister said there are moments in life which turn into reality only with divine blessings. The sacred occasion had come close for all Ram Bhakts across the world. From every corner, one can hear the divine music and an incredible devotion towards Lord Ram is evident, he said.