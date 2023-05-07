PM Modi begins mega Sunday roadshow in Bengaluru

With just four days left for Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a mega roadshow in the city, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd lining up both sides of the route on the road.

Standing on a vehicle bedecked with flowers, PM Modi greeted the crowd gathered on both sides of the roads and on nearby buildings and raising lusty chants of “Modi, Modi”. PM started his roadshow from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road and it will culminate at Trinity Circle.

A nearly 10-kilometre-long roadshow in Bengaluru for the second straight day is expected to boost the BJP’s poll prospects on the last leg of the campaign for the single-phased elections on May 10.

The huge crowds, which lined the streets to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, were also pictured playing musical instruments, including drums.

Earlier, on Saturday, PM Modi held a nearly 26 km roadshow in the city covering nearly 13 constituencies.

Keeping his roadshow on Sunday in mind, security has been tightened in Bengaluru.

According to PM Modi’s schedule, he will begin the roadshow at 10 am from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road moving towards the HAL 2nd stage, Old Madras Road.

The roadshow will conclude at Trinity Circle by 11.30 am and with this, the two-day-long mega roadshow of PM Modi in Karnataka’s capital will come to an end. Earlier on Saturday, Modi held a 26 kilometres road show in the city and covered most parts of South Bengaluru.

“If only words could describe what I just saw in Bengaluru! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish for my entire life,” the PM tweeted after the roadshow.PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state later today.

As there is a NEET exam scheduled, PM Modi will wrap up the roadshow by 11.30 am making a shorter stretch of the roadshow. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Campaigning for the 10 May elections in Karnataka is at the peak with multiple rallies and public meetings planned during the day including Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi’s interaction in Hubbali as well as Amit Shah and JP Nadda’s public address.