Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the situation in Mizoram after two earthquakes of moderate intensity hit the northeastern state in the last 24 hours.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, “Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Zoramthanga and tweeted, “I have spoken to Shri Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the tremors in the state. I assured him of all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Tremors were felt in the north-east for the second consecutive day on Monday at 4.10 am in Mizoram. Earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Ritcher scale came exactly 12 hours after another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit the state.

The epicentre of the quake was Champai district of the northeastern state and the tremor was tracked at a depth of 20 km from the earth’s surface.

Earlier, on June 18, a quake of 5.0 magnitude had rocked the state.

The country has witnessed scores of low to mild intensity earthquakes in the last two months. In the last one week, India recorded as many as 20 earthquakes, according to the data of National Centre for Seismology.