PM Modi asks NCC and NSS cadets to make campus drug-free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told a gathering of NCC cadets at the concluding event of Republic Day camp here that being a cadet once immensely helped him discharge his responsibilities towards the country.

“The training and learning that I got in NCC have given me immense strength in discharging my responsibilities towards the country,” Prime Minister Modi said addressing the NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground here.

In a significant remark highlighting the drug menace, the Prime Minister exhorted the NCC and NSS cadets to help in keeping campuses drug free. There are many states across the country where drug mafias are targeting youths on college campuses to sell drugs and make them addicted to it.

“Drugs should not reach the school or college where there is NCC or NSS,” Modi asserted. He advised the cadets to be free from drugs themselves and at the same time keep their campus free from drugs. “Help the friends who are not in NCC-NSS to give up this bad habit too,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister further said that one lakh new cadets have been prepared in the border areas of the country. “It should be our endeavour that more and more girls should be included in NCC…No power of the world can stop the country whose youth is moving ahead with the love of ‘Nation First’,” he said.

“NCC cadets can play a major role in good digital habits and can make people aware against misinformation and rumours,” PM Modi added.

On the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the guard of honour, reviewed march past by NCC contingents and also witnessed the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets also received medals and batons from the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister pointed out that a different level of enthusiasm in the celebrations as the country is marking the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He recalled his NCC connection and credited his training as an NCC cadet for giving him the strength to carry out his responsibilities towards the nation.

Modi also paid tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai and Field Marshal Cariappa for their contribution towards nation-building on their Jayanti today.

About the steps being taken to strengthen the NCC in the country, the Prime Minister said a high-level review committee has been set up for the purpose. “In the last two years, 1 lakh new cadets have been created in the border areas of the country,” he said.

Modi elaborated on the steps being taken to open the doors of the defence establishments for girls and women. He said the presence of a large number of the girl cadets and termed it to be a symbol of changing attitude of the nation.

“Country needs your contribution and there are ample opportunities for that”, he told the girl cadets. “Now the daughters of the country are taking admission in Sainik Schools and women are getting major responsibilities in the army. The daughters of the country are flying fighter planes in the Air Force. “In such a situation, it should be our endeavour that more and more daughters should be included in NCC”, PM Modi said.

Noting the young profile of the cadets, who are mostly born in this century, the Prime Minister said no power of the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead with the thinking of nation first. India’s success in the playfield and the startup ecosphere exemplify this very clearly.

In the Amrit Kaal, from today to the next 25 years, the Prime Minister urged the cadets to combine their aspirations and actions with the development and expectations of the country.

He also underlined the major role that today’s youngsters can play in the ‘vocal for local’ campaign. “If today’s youth resolves to use only those goods that have been created with the labour and sweat of an Indian, India’s destiny can be transformed”, he said.

Modi said today on the one hand there are good possibilities related to digital technology and information, on the other hand, there are dangers of misinformation. He stressed that it is also necessary that the common man of our country should not fall prey to any rumour. He proposed that NCC cadets run an awareness campaign for this.

The Prime Minister asked the cadets to get associated with Self4Society portal which is working to give new energy to the collective efforts of the country. “More than 7 thousand organizations and 2.25 lakh people are associated with the portal,” he said.