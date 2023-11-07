PM Modi appeals to voters in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to cast ballots

As voting gets under way in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon the people of the two states to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy.

”I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy,” he wrote on X.

In another social media post in Hindi, Modi noted that Chhattisgarh is also witnessing the ‘’festival of democracy’’ . ”I appeal to the people of the state who are expected to vote in the first phase to cast ballots and become a participant in this festival. I extend my wishes to all the young voters who will be exercising their franchise for the first time.”

The Assembly elections are scheduled in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram between November 7 and 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all the five states.

Chhattisgarh is the only state where voting is to be held in two phases. The second phase of voting in the state will take place on November 17.

The prime minister has extensively campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana while he addressed the people of Mizoram through a video message.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to voters of Mizoram and Chhattisgarh, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers.