Emphasising on India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India and Sri Lanka share a strong bond and India gives priority to its relations with Sri Lanka, during a joint press brief with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Delhi.

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa is on his first visit abroad in India and he reached in New Delhi on Thursday.

Rajapaksa was attending a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan where the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present to welcome him.

Earlier in the day, taking it to Twitter, Narendra Modi welcomed Rajapaksa by saying that his visit is the testimony to the time-tested ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Happy to receive @GotabayaR on his first overseas visit as the President of Sri Lanka. His visit is a testimony to the time-tested ties between India and Sri Lanka and will help strengthen our bonds as well as energise our partnership. pic.twitter.com/siMQzFpuDk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2019

Further, the spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar also tweeted stating the Rajapaksa visit as a new chapter in its 2500 years old intertwined history.

🇮🇳-🇱🇰| A new chapter in our 2500 years old intertwined history. PM @narendramodi welcomed President @GotabayaR ahead of their talks. President @GotabayaR’s is on his maiden visit to India in his capacity as President of Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/BFqWrnkFXY — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 29, 2019

Before holding a joint press brief with PM Modi, Rajapaksa went to pay tribute to late Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

While addressing the media, PM Modi said, “The mandate was given to you (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) is the expression of the ambitions of the people of Sri Lanka for a strong country. A strong country is not only in the interest of India but that op the entire Indian Ocean region.”

Pressing on the need to fight terrorism, PM Modi said India always condemned and fought against terrorism. He further extended a $50 million line of credit to Sri Lanka to fight terrorism.

Apart from this, PM Modi also said that a line of credit of $400 million to be extended to Sri Lanka to strengthen its economy.

Under the Indian housing project, 46,000 houses have already been made in Sri Lanka. 14,000 houses further being made for Tamil origin people.

A $100 million credit line was also given to Sri Lanka for solar projects.

As per the reports, later after the meeting with PM Modi the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announces the release of all Indian fishermen’s boats in Sri Lankan custody.

“We exchanged our views on reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Rajapaksa told me of his inclusive political point of view on ethnic harmony. I believe the Sri Lanka government will take forward the procedure of reconciliation to fulfill ambitions of equality, justice, peace, and respect of Tamils,” said PM Modi.

He further said that the procedure of reconciliation also includes the implementation of the 13th Amendment.

Rajapaksa taking it to Twitter seek to reciprocate India’s hospitality soon in Sri Lanka.

I am greatly honored by the warm reception and the hand of friendship extended by His Excellencies @narendramodi and @rashtrapatibhvn and look forward to reciprocating the hospitality soon in #LKA pic.twitter.com/Pj1mtgm7nx — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) November 29, 2019

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa is on a three-day visit to India.