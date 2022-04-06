PM Modi to address party workers on BJP foundation day today

On the occasion of the BJP foundation day on Aril 6, prime minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP workers , Ministers, MPs and MLAs of the party virtually.

At a press conference organised at the party head quarters general secretary Arun Singh disclosed that the party would organise a series of events on social justice across the nation from April 7- April 20.

During this campaign party workers will spread awareness amongst the public relating to the social welfare schemes organised by the Modi government. Special programmes would also be held during this period to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of BR Ambedkar.