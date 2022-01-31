PM Modi to address National Commission for Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on Monday.

According to the PMO, Prime Minister Modi will address the National Commission for Women today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing. The theme of the programme is ‘She The Change Maker’, aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

The State Commissions for Women, Department of Women and Child Development in State Governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs, and business associations will take part in the event. Union Minister for Women and Child Development will also be present on the occasion.