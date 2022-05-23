PM to lead the main International Day of Yoga event at Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass Yoga demonstration at the main event of the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Mysuru on 21 June, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal announced on Monday.

Addressing media persons here, the minister said as this IDY is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year, his ministry has also planned to observe IDY at 75 iconic locations across the country and was focusing on branding India on a global scale.

Sarbanand said that apart from the main event at Mysuru, another attraction on June 21 this year would be the Guardian Ring, a relay Yoga streaming event that would capture and weave together a digital feed of IDY programmes organised by Indian Missions abroad. The proposed plan was to initiate the streaming from Japan, the land of the rising sun, at 6 am local time.

The minister also informed that a series of events were planned in the run-up to IDY and the 25-Day countdown was being observed at Hyderabad on 27 May, wherein around 10000 Yoga enthusiasts would participate in the Yoga demonstration.

Governor of Karnataka, Union ministers, film stars, sportspersons, celebrities, revered Yoga gurus, eminent dignitaries, experts of Yoga and allied science, and local Yoga institutions will be present on the occasion along with thousands of Yoga enthusiasts.