PM to lay the stone for third Maruti-Suzuki plant in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for Maruti-Suzuki’s third plant at Industrial Model Township (IMT), Kharkhoda, Sonipat on Sunday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala along with various Union ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) will be present during the programme.

Khattar said the foundation stone would prove a new milestone in the industrial development of Haryana. “Today, Haryana has become a major automobile manufacturing hub in the country. At present, about 50 percent of the cars made in India are manufactured in Haryana. With Maruti Suzuki setting up another plant a new industrial hub is going to be developed in Haryana,” he said.

The CM informed that the state government has given all kinds of facilities to the industry. This is the reason the state is progressing as an industrial hub. Investment of big companies like Maruti in Kharkhoda has given an impetus to the industrial environment.

After Gurugram and Manesar, he said this is the third plant of Maruti Suzuki which will be set up in Haryana. Along with the Maruti car, the foundation stone for Suzuki’s bike manufacturing plant will also be laid here.

This huge investment being made by Maruti and Suzuki Company is certainly going to open doors of employment and development for the state and in the coming times, Kharkhoda is certainly going to become at par with Gurugram and Manesar, the CM said.

In May 2022, a MoU was signed for the allotment of land to Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited for the setting up of this plant at IMT. Rs 2,400 crore was spent for the purchase of land and more than R 20,000 are to be invested further. Maruti’s new plants will be set up on an area of 800 acres and 100 acres respectively.