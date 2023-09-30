PM Modi launches ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ for aspirational blocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the week-long program known as ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ for Aspirational Blocks in India on Saturday, hosted at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

“The Aspirational Districts Program has changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country. There has been a change in the quality of life. I am confident that just as the Aspirational Districts Program has shown success, similarly the Aspirational Block Program is also going to be 100 per cent successful,” PM Modi said.

He further said that in contrast to previous administrations that followed a uniform housing model, his government has prioritized the use of locally sourced materials and implemented an owner-driven approach in construction.

Advertisement

“Block Panchayats play a huge role in the Aspirational Block Programme. New India wants reforms in the governance,” the prime minister said.

PM further said that his government worked with a very simple strategy for the Aspirational District Programme.

“If we do not do all-round development and all-beneficial development, then the figures may give satisfaction, but fundamental change is not possible. Therefore, it is necessary that we move forward by making changes at the grassroots,” he said.

Urging state governments and the officials of the Government of India to also take note of Aspirational Blocks he said that for those who are successful within the block, their future should also be bright so that they have the passion to do something.

“I am speaking from experience that budget is not a necessity to make a change. If we focus on the optimum utilisation of our resources and also on convergence, then we will be able to carry out the work of development for any block without spending any extra money. They are the people who bring results, those teams should be taken forward,” he said.

He further said that we have to come out of this thinking that the government will do everything, the power of society is the biggest power.

“In my experience, results are achieved quickly in those blocks or districts where there is power to unite the society. This is the reason that today the campaign of cleanliness has made its place and an environment has been created in which littering should not be done,” he said.

Emphasizing on making the country a developed nation by 2047, PM Modi said that the model of a developed country does not mean that grandeur should be seen in Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai and that the country’s villages should be left behind.

“We want to take charge of the destiny of 140 crore people and bring about a change in their lives,” the Prime Minister said.

Asserting that budget is not a necessity to make a change, the Prime Minister said that focus should be on the optimum utilisation of resources and also on convergence to enable carrying out the work of development for any block without spending any extra money.

“If the focus remains on the basic thing of good governance, then challenging targets can also be achieved…,” PM Modi said.

Invoking the success of the G20 summit, PM Modi said that the Bharat Mandapam, where world leaders had gathered to discuss global issues, is now hosting individuals who bring about changes at the grassroots level.

“For me, this summit is as significant as the G20 summit,” he added.

‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is linked to the effective implementation of the ABP. During the programme PM Modi interacted with people and artists from Meghalaya also sang a welcome song for the PM.

(With Inputs from ANI)