PM lauds GeM for achieving order value of Rs 1 lakh crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appreciated the Government e Marketplace (GeM) for achieving annual procurement of Rs. 1 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22.

He also said that the GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57 per cent of the order value coming from the MSME sector.

In a tweet, the PM said; “Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector.”

The GeM is an online platform for public procurement in India. The initiative was launched in August 2016 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government buyers.