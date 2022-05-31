PM hits out at Congress regime; expresses resolve to continue serving people as ‘Pradhan Sevak’

Even as he accused the previous Congress regime of promoting corruption rather than combating it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his firm resolve to continue working for the welfare, honour, security and prosperity of every Indian as the ”Pradhan Sevak” of 130 crore countrymen.

Modi was addressing a massive ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla, marking the completion of eight years of his government. The novel public programme is being organised across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The PM also released the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. On this occasion, the PM also interacted with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) scheme across the country.

The PM congratulated the farmers, pointing out that more than 10 crore peasants have received the money in their bank accounts through the PM Kisan scheme. He also expressed satisfaction that he yesterday released benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the government.

Thanking the people for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation, Modi said he accepted the suggestion to be in Himachal Pradesh for this occasion with promptness as the state has been his ‘Karmbhoomi’.

He said that he has always seen himself as a member of the family of 130 crore citizens and not as a PM. ”Only when I sign a file, I take the responsibility of the Prime Minister. As soon as that moment gets over, I no longer remain Prime Minister and become the member of your family and Pradhan Sevak of the 130 countrymen,” he told the gathering.

An emotional PM said if he was able to do anything for the country, it was only because of the blessings and good wishes of 130 crore countrymen.“Getting connected with the hopes and aspirations of my family of 130 crore citizens, this family is all I have, you people are everything in my life and this life too is for you,” he said.

Modi said he would do whatever he could for the welfare of everyone, for the honour of every Indian, for the security of every Indian and for the prosperity of every Indian.

The PM lamented that before 2014, the earlier government had considered corruption as an essential part of the system instead of fighting it. The whole country watched how the money for schemes was looted before reaching the needy. He added that today due to the trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM), the money was reaching the beneficiary directly in their Jan Dhan bank accounts. Earlier, there was a compulsion to suffer smoke in the kitchen, today there was a facility to get LPG cylinders from the Ujjwala scheme. Earlier there was the shame of open defecation and now the poor have the dignity of toilets. Earlier, there was helplessness to raise money for treatment, today every poor has the support of Ayushman Bharat. Earlier there was a fear of triple talaq, now there was the courage to fight for one’s rights.

He noted that the welfare schemes, good governance and welfare of the poor (Seva, Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan) have changed the meaning of government for the people. Now the government was working for the people. Be it the PM housing schemes, scholarships or pension schemes, the scope of corruption has been minimised with the help of technology.

He said the government was trying to give a permanent solution to the problems which were earlier assumed to be permanent. He said Direct Benefit Transfers have put an end to the injustice of pilferage and leakage by removing 9 crore fake names from the benefit rolls.