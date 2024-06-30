PM highlights Attapadi tribal women’s Karthumbi brand of umbrellas in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the 111th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, highlighted Attapadi tribal women’s Karthumbi brand of umbrellas.

“Monsoon is spreading its hues rapidly in different parts of the country. And during this rainy season, the thing that has started being searched for in every home is the ‘umbrella.’ Today in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I want to tell you about a special kind of umbrella. These umbrellas are made in our Kerala. Umbrellas have a special significance in Kerala’s culture. Umbrellas are an important part of many traditions and rituals there. But the umbrella I am talking about is ‘Karthumbi Umbrellas’, made in Attappadi of Kerala. These umbrellas are made by our tribal sisters of Kerala. Today, the demand for these umbrellas is increasing across the country. They are also being sold online. These umbrellas are made under the supervision of ‘Vattalakki Cooperative Agricultural Society’. This society is led by our women’s power,” said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi added: “Under the leadership of women, the tribal community of Attappady has displayed a wonderful example of entrepreneurship. This society has also established a bamboo-handicraft unit. These people are now also preparing to open a retail outlet and a traditional cafe. Their aim is not only to sell their umbrellas and other products, but they are also introducing their tradition, their culture to the world. Today Karthumbi umbrellas have completed their journey from a small village in Kerala to multinational companies. What could be a better example than this of being vocal for locals?”

It was in 2017, then Minister for Welfare of SC/STs and Backward Classes A K Balan inaugurated the distribution of Karthumbi umbrellas, an entrepreneurial initiative led by a group of Adivasi women from Attappadi in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

The event took place at a function aimed at promoting social security for tribal families in Attappadi.

Over the succeeding years, the initiative garnered massive public support, with the umbrellas selling in large numbers. Soon, the Karthumbi brand umbrellas emerged as a symbol of resilience and community support.