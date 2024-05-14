PM has no immovable assets in his name

With no immovable assets in his name, nor a car or a house, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, declared his total assets worth Rs 3.02 crore in his election affidavit.

He declared Rs 52,920 in cash and fixed deposit worth Rs 2,85,60,338.

PM Modi didn’t declare any immovable assets while the gross total value of his movable assets is Rs 3,02,06,889.

Advertisement

The prime minister, in his affidavit, declared income (ITR) in 2018-19 Rs 11.14 lakh which increased to Rs 23.56 lakh in 2022-23.

The election affidavit also showed the source of income from the Prime Minister’s Office and interest from banks.

According to PM Modi’s declaration updated on March 31, he also has four gold rings worth Rs 2,67,750. He has no investment in any bond, share, or mutual funds.

The PM filed his nominations for the third time from Varanasi on Tuesday morning. Polling in Varanasi will be held on June 1.