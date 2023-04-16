PM hails strides made by ‘Make in India’ initiative in Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over strides made by the ‘Make in India’ campaign while responding to a tweet by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about taking a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala.

”This will make every Indian happy! @makeinindia continues to make global strides,” Modi tweeted while sharing a picture of Jaishankar travelling in the train with the Mozambique minister.

”Took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey,” Jaishankar tweeted earlier.

Jaishankar was in Mozambique on a three-day visit, the first-ever trip by an Indian foreign minister to the country. The train is seen as a symbol of India’s growing partnership with Africa.