PM hails Cabinet decision to revise domestic gas pricing guidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Cabinet decision to protect consumers’ interests by reducing the impact of increase in international gas prices on gas prices in India.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister said: “The Cabinet decision relating to revised domestic gas pricing has many benefits for the consumers. It is a positive development for the sector.”

In his tweet, Puri had said “In continuation to various initiatives taken under the leadership of PM [email protected] Ji to protect the interest of consumers by reducing the impact of increase in international gas prices on gas prices in India #UnionCabinet approves revised domestic gas pricing guidelines!”

The reforms will lead to significant decrease in prices of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport. The reduced prices shall also lower the fertilizer subsidy burden and help the domestic power sector.

With the provision of a floor in gas prices as well as provision for 20 per cent premium for new wells, this reform will incentivize ONGC and OIL to make additional long term investments in the upstream sector leading to greater production of natural gas and consequent reduction in import dependence of fossil fuels.

The revised pricing guidelines will also promote lower carbon footprint through the growth of gas-based economy.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister on Thursday approved the revised domestic natural gas pricing guidelines for gas produced from nomination fields of ONGC/OIL, New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) blocks and pre-NELP blocks, where Production Sharing Contract (PSC) provides for Government’s approval of prices.

The price of such natural gas shall be 10 per cent of the monthly average of the Indian Crude Basket and shall be notified on a monthly basis. For the gas produced by ONGC & OIL from their nomination blocks, the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) price shall be subject to a floor and a ceiling.

Gas produced from new wells or well interventions in the nomination fields of ONGC & OIL, would be allowed a premium of 20 per cent over the APM price.

The new guidelines are intended to ensure stable pricing regime for domestic gas consumers while at the same time providing adequate protection to producers from adverse market fluctuation with incentives for enhancing production.

Government has targeted to increase the share of natural gas in primary energy mix in India from current 6.5 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. The reforms shall help expand the consumption of natural gas and will contribute to achievement of the target of emission reduction and net zero.

These reforms are a continuation of the various initiatives taken by Government of India to protect the interests of consumers by reducing the impact of increase in international gas prices on gas prices in India by significantly increasing the domestic gas allocation to City Gas Distribution sector.