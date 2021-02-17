Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Alok Sharma, president of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and discussed the India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and the upcoming COP26.

“PM @narendramodi met COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. Discussions on India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26 were held.PM @narendramodi conveyed best wishes to the UK for the successful organisation of the climate summit,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

Earlier today, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Prakash Javadekar also met Sharma and discussed important issues, for negotiations to be held in Glasgow later this year.

“I showcased him and told about various initiatives taken by India on renewables, disaster- resilient infrastructure, adaptation, electrical buses, on metro expansion, our reduction of emission intensity and increasing tree cover. It was a very fruitful meeting,” Javadekar later said.

Sharma arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a twoday visit for climate discussions with Indian leaders.

He will also be meeting the leaders from business and civil society to discuss elevating the UK-India climate partnership and preparing for a more successful COP26 summit scheduled for later this year, a statement from the British High Commission in New Delhi said.

The statement said India’s expertise will even be valuable in regards to global discussions on a clean energy transition as part of COP preparations.

Sharma will also highlight the opportunities in the low carbon economy while celebrating the existing commitments to achieve net-zero emissions and encouraging influential business to promote the developing movement of corporate climate action throughout their sector and supply chain.

Sharma’s visit follows those of the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and paves the way for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit later this year, during which the focus will be on climate cooperation.