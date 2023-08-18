PM discusses Chabahar Port’s potential with Iranian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Friday with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi during which the two leaders discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

The PM highlighted that the India-Iran relationship was underpinned by close historic and civilizational connections, including strong people to people contacts.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

Advertisement

They also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums including expansion of BRICS and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of forthcoming BRICS Summit in South Africa.