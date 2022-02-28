PM deputes four Union ministers to coordinate evacuation from Ukraine

Intensifying its efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, India today appointed four Union ministers as Prime Minister’s special envoys to visit the countries neighbouring the war-torn nation to coordinate evacuation.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the progress of ”Operation Ganga” to bring back the Indians from Ukraine.

Modi is believed to have reiterated his government’s resolve to bring back all Indians safe from Ukraine. He is also understood to have informed the participants about his discussions with the top leaders of both Russia and Ukraine.

The four ministers are: Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd.) V K Singh. Scindia will go to Romania and Moldova, Rijiju to the Slovak Republic, Puri to Hungary and Singh to Poland, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said some 8000 Indians had left Ukraine ever since India issued a travel advisory last week. A total of 1396 stranded Indian nationals, mostly students, returned to India in six flights today. Four flights flew them back from Bucharest and two from Budapest.

The spokesperson said the government’s focus currently was on ensuring that Indian nationals were able to cross the land border of Ukraine. ”Flights are not a constraint at all once you cross the Ukrainian border,” he said.

The spokesperson said India has started evacuation through Moldova too. The stranded Indians could reach Moldova through Romania. MEA teams have already reached Moldova to facilitate evacuation from the conflict zone.

The Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised all the Indian students in Ukraine to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to western parts since weekend curfew has been lifted in Ukraine’s capital. Ukraine Railways is arranging special trains for evacuations.