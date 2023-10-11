PM cuts short his Uttarakhand visit

Cutting short his Uttarakhand visit, visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi skipping a scheduled overnight stay at Swami Vivekananda’s Mayavati Ashram in Pithoragarh.

As per his rescheduled itinerary, the prime minister will arrive in Jollingkong, which is close to the border with China to conduct a special puja at Parvati Lake near Mount Adi Kaliash. He will also pay obeisance at Adi Kailash, also known as Chhota Kailash, from Parvati Lake.

As per his earlier schedule, the PM was supposed to stay at the historical Vivekananda Ashram, better known as Mayavati Ashram at Jollingkong, for a night.

The Mayavati Ashram was built by the followers of Swami Vivekanand and a European couple, Elizabeth Siever and James Henry Seiver, in 1899 to fulfill the desire of the great saint to have an ashram in the Himalayas after he was apparently impressed by the beauty of Alps in his 1895-96 visit to Europe. The picturesque view of the Alps rekindled his dream of an ideal Himalayan ashram at the Dharchula block. He entrusted the task to set up the ashram to the Sevier couple.

From Jollinkong, Modi will proceed to another border village, Gunji, to have an interaction with the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel deployed there.

Thereafter, the PM will reach the Jageshwar Almora district to take part in pooja and darshan at the temple town of Jageshwar with 224 stone temples.

From here, Modi will visit the Pithoragarh district headquarters in the afternoon to lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 4,200 crore pertaining to rural and infrastructural developments.