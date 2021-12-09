PM congratulates new German Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Olaf Scholz on being elected as the Federal Chancellor of Germany.

“My heartiest congratulations to @OlafScholz on being elected as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany,” he tweeted.

Scholz was appointed as Germany’s new Chancellor on Wednesday, bringing to an end Angela Merkel’s 16 years of leadership.

Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), won the secret vote in Parliament as expected, a culmination of months of negotiations following the SPD’s narrow victory in September’s federal elections.