PM congratulates Congress over Karnataka victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress for its victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls, extending his best wishes to the party in fulfilling people’s aspirations.

”I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas (workers). We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come,” he tweeted.

The prime minister campaigned vigorously in the state, holding as many as 19 public meetings and six road shows during electioneering.