Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » PM congratulates Congress over Karnataka victory

PM congratulates Congress over Karnataka victory

Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the party in fulfilling people’s aspirations.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 13, 2023 5:48 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: IANS)

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress for its victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls, extending his best wishes to the party in fulfilling people’s aspirations.

”I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas (workers). We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come,” he tweeted.

The prime minister campaigned vigorously in the state, holding as many as 19 public meetings and six road shows during electioneering.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Karnataka poll results: Congress won, PM Modi lost, says Jairam Ramesh
Karnataka victory a morale-booster for Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Congress heading for victory in Karnataka, Bommai accepts defeat

Advertisement