PM calls for time-bound implementation of themes of Budget

Addressing the 7th webinar in the series of post-Budget webinars, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked all stakeholders to fully implement the themes of the Budget in a time bound manner.

“This is a collaborative effort to ensure how in the light of Budget can we implement the provisions quickly, seamlessly and with optimum outcome”, he said explaining the rationale of these webinars.

Modi emphasised that for this government, science and technology was not an isolated sector. In the field of economy, the vision was linked with areas like digital economy and fintech. Similarly advanced technology has a huge role in infrastructure and public service delivery related vision.

“Technology for us is a medium to empower the people of the country. For us, technology is the mainstay of making the country self-reliant. The same vision is reflected in this year’s Budget as well”, said the PM.

He spoke about US President Joe Biden’s latest address to underline the importance of Aatmanirbharta, saying even developed countries were also talking about it now. “In the light of emerging new global systems, it is critical that we move forward with a focus on Aatmanirbharta”, he said.

He highlighted the Budget’s emphasis on sunrise sectors like Artificial Intelligence, Geo-spatial Systems, Drones, Semiconductors, Space technology, Genomics, Pharmaceuticals and Clean Technologies to 5G.

Referring to the dictum ‘Science is Universal and Technology is Local’, the PM said; “We are familiar with the principles of science, but we have to emphasise on how to make the maximum use of technology for the Ease of Living.”