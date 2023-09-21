PM calls Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam historic legislation

Hailing the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill by the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Bill is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill by the Lok Sabha.

Shah said the Bill will “strengthen the country’s parliamentary democracy by making our laws and policies more gender-inclusive and effective”.

In a post on X, Shah said, “It is a historic leap for our nation as the Lok Sabha passes the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ today. The Bill envisaged by PM @narendramodi Ji will not only script a new chapter in the history of women’s empowerment but also foster equitable and gender-inclusive development in our nation. It yet again reiterates the Modi government’s commitment to women-led governance.”

In another post on X, the Union Home Minister said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for the Women’s Reservation Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha today. It has transformed the political discourse in our nation. Throughout the ages, women in India have shaped individuals, families, our society, and the economy with their care, compassion, and selfless contributions. The new bill will harness their power in shaping the destiny of our nation. It will strengthen our Parliamentary Democracy by making our laws and policies more gender-inclusive and effective.”

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Lok Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the lower house of the Parliament and state assemblies.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a reply by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it.

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is the first Bill passed by Lok Sabha after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.