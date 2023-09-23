PM calls Nari Shakti his security shield

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that the power of mothers and sisters has played a protective role highlighting their strength as his security shield.

The prime minister conveyed the message during the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan event held at Sampurnanand Maidan in Varanasi.

Confronting the Opposition on the occasion, he pointed out that it’s because of their delay in passing this Bill, it had been pending for three decades. He remarked that current political parties are unsettled due to the united might of mothers and sisters.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his appreciation to the prime minister, representing the influence of women within the state, for the successful passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in Parliament.

He acknowledged that over the past nine and a half years, the government has prioritized policies keeping mothers and sisters at the forefront. During the event, women’s groups who had benefited from various schemes warmly greeted the Prime Minister.

In his address, the PM said Kashi holds a sacred status as the city of Mother Kushmanda, Mother Shringar Gauri, Mother Annapurna and Mother Ganga.

“The glory of mother power is attached to every corner of this place. Additionally, Vindhyavasini Devi is near Banaras, adding to the divine aura. Kashi has stood witness to the virtuous endeavours and adept governance of Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar. The enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act has significantly amplified the fervour of Navratri this year. This legislation is a pathway towards the advancement of women across the nation, promising an augmented presence of women in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies”, he asserted.

He emphasised that women’s leadership can serve as a contemporary model for the entire world. “We are the people who worship Mother Parvati and Ganga before Mahadev. Our Kashi is the birthplace of a heroine like Rani Laxmibai. From freedom fighters like Lakshmi Bai to the women scientists who spearheaded Mission Chandrayaan, we have consistently showcased the influential role of women’s leadership throughout history”, he remarked.

The prime minister highlighted that this legislation had been awaiting approval for three decades. Today, both houses of Parliament witnessed a remarkable shift, as even those political parties that previously opposed it now rallied in support of the law.

He said the Nari Shakti Vandan Act is a programme with a comprehensive vision. “We want to establish a system where women can progress independently without relying on anyone. For this, it is necessary to strengthen cultural values and the law. Therefore, this law has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Some people have a problem with the word Vandan in this also. What will we do if we don’t salute our mothers and sisters? These people do not understand the meaning of worshipping women’s power. We must move forward on the development path by avoiding such negative thinking. The country will continue to move forward, and make such significant decisions”, he said.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered an inspiring message, saying, “Nasti Matrisama Chhaya Nasti Matrisama Gatih, Nasti Matrisama Tranam Nasti Matrisama Praya,” emphasising the incomparable value of a mother. He highlighted that no one can compare to a mother’s shadow, support, protection, or affection. Adityanath praised the dramatic developments in India over the last nine years under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He noted the Prime Minister’s visit to Kashi in the aftermath of the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which aims to empower half of India’s population, with a particular emphasis on the strength of women. Since 2014, significant efforts have been made toward women’s empowerment, including projects such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Mission Indradhanush, which aim to improve women’s safety and opportunities.

During the event, women who had benefited from the PM Swanidhi Yojana warmly welcomed the Prime Minister by presenting him with flower garlands. Additionally, beneficiaries of the Urban Livelihood Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana presented flowers and Tulsi plants to the PM. Those aided by the Ayushman Yojana donated women’s clothing whereas the beneficiaries of the Fair Price Vendor scheme gifted him a Ganpati idol, symbolising their wish for good health and a long life for the prime minister.