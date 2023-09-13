PM attends party election committee meet on MP, Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and senior party leaders on Wednesday evening attended the party’s Central Election Committee meeting at BJP headquarters to discuss Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

This was the Prime Minister’s first visit to the party headquarter after the historic completion of the G20 summit under India’s Presidency in Delhi.

Mr Modi received a rousing reception at the party office, and his car was covered by a shower of flower-petals as he arrived at the party office. Mr Modi was welcomed with a scarf and a bouquet by Mr Nadda, after alighting from his car.

Before proceeding further, Mr Modi waved backed to the party workers. Senior Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as also Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented him roses.

Several Central Ministers and party leaders including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stood at the entrance to the party office to welcome Mr Modi.

The Prime Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday, beginning with Bina in Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore, including ‘Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery’ and 10 new industrial projects across the state.

He will reach Raigarh, Chhattisgarh in the afternoon and dedicate to nation important rail sector projects. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chhattisgarh and also distribute one Lakh sickle cell counselling cards.

The Prime Minister tweeted that his visit to the two States was significant as he will be dedicating to the people several schemes and projects for their welfare. The Central Government was working for the all-round progress of the two States, he said.

A large crowd of party workers had gathered outside the office complex and waved at the Prime Minister. There was an air of excitement as the Prime Minister came to the party office after the successful organisation of the G20 summit.

The Union Cabinet earlier in the day adopted a resolution moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, putting on record people’s appreciation of the Prime Minister’s highly successful presidency of the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit’s successful organisation reflected the Prime Minister’s leadership and strong will power, Mr Thakur said. This was the talk around the world, not just in India.

The New Delhi Declaration consensus showed India’s growing power, and Mr Modi’s leadership which led to so many unanimous decisions for welfare of the world, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.