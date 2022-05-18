Plight of an international Kung Fu player, forced to sell fish

An international Kungfu player, Angom Bina Devi from Ningthoukhong, Manipur, who has made the nation proud on the international platforms at present is selling fish for her survival.

She has brought several medals on the national and international platform for India, she has requested the state government to sympathise with her situation. She has asked to provide financial aid in order to help in order to further her career.

“I got interested in sports so as to keep my health good and to lead youth into sports. I never looked for personal gain,” Devi said, she has also informed ANI that she had won three gold medals in the First South Asian Wushu Championship, 2018 held in Nepal organised by South Asia Kungfu Federation.

When her husband died in 2009 following a prolonged illness, Bina at the age of 36 as a widow and a single mother of three children, started practising Kung Fu. With her dedication and skills, she won three gold medals in international championships, and three more gold and silver medals in other national competitions.

Her parents have always remained poor, after her husband’s demise she returned to her maternal home with her children aHer parents are poor. To her children and her parents, she started selling fish and meanwhile started practising hard in Kungfu and bagged the medals.

She had played for the country without any aid or financial support from any organisation or government.

She has not received any incentives for her participation in sports even though she had to spend 20-30 thousand rupees per championship from her own pocket.

She remarked, “At the national level I have received 7 golds and 5 golds in the state level, and 1 silver and no bronze medals. Even after winning more than 7/8 Golds, I had never taken any extra diet, except our regular meals, being from a poor family and have been playing. Still now, I want to play. But I am from a poor family, I had to start selling fish so as to maintain my family and its income and my children’s education. But money from selling fishes is not enough as sales have dropped and there is competition from buyers. If Government helps me, I would be happy to go and participate in championships.”

Bina said she is a champion in women’s Mukna (an indigenous game similar to wrestling). Bina also won laurels in Kungfu and wrestling.

“In wrestling, I got 2/3 medals. 1 medal at Hyderabad, 1 medal in Pondichery, 1 medal in Nepal,” she added.

She pledged that she will work harder to bring laurels to the state as she has not lost the spirit of sportsmanship. She continues to practice at her home.

Bina’s eldest daughter is studying in BA, while the second daughter, who got married, is now separated with her husband and living with her. Her third child, a boy, is studying in Class VII. She expressed that they are living in misery but because of her strong determination, she has been carrying on living.

