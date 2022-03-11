Play this Holi with Organic Gulal from Tribes India

Come Spring season and you have colours all around you The month of March is also the month of Holi, the festival of colours. To celebrate this vibrant season Tribes India has once again brought out a wide range of attractive tribal products for people with ethnic taste.

Tribes India is offering exotic tribal products this Holi that are natural and healthy. And they come in beautiful packing too.

Tribes India has a variety of sarees, kurtas, stoles, and dress materials for discerning buyers. Its clothesline represents the rich heritage of traditional Maheshwari, Chanderi, Bagh, Kantha, Bhandara, Tussar, Sambhalpuri, Pochampally. These clothes will make this Holi stand out as a truly colourful festival.

Besides Tribes India has on its shelf herbal products such as organic Gulal, organic soaps, shampoos, herbal oil packs which are natural and soft on your skin. Tribes India also markets a variety of honey from different forests.

Immunity-boosting tribal produce such as organic Haldi, dry amla, wild honey, black pepper, ragi, Triphala, and lentil mixes are also being sold at its outlet. The connoisseurs of art can also feast their eyes on tribal paintings, be it in the Warli style or Patachitras. For women, Tribes India has fabulous handcrafted jewellery in the Dokra style. One can also buy bead necklaces from the Wancho and Konyak tribes of the North-East to the puppets and children’s toys. For your interior, you could buy bamboo furniture too.

TRIFED has been expanding its range of products. Its diverse range of products is on sale in its pan India network. The 119 Tribes India outlets and e-commerce platform (www.tribesindia.com) have been catering to different customers. Its prime objective is to promote the livelihoods of tribals through the marketing of their products. To make its product more appealing Tribes India has roped in renowned designer Ms Rina Dhaka.

Even the packing materials Tribes India uses is organic, recyclable material that does not harm the environment.