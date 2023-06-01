Plastic processing parks in UP

In view of the increasing demand for plastic products across the globe, Uttar Pradesh Government is going to develop plastic processing parks in the state. Of these, a plastic processing park is to be constructed in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

The YEIDA board has approved the proposal and the planning department is working on the outline of the park. After the approval, work on the project will start and the process of setting up industries will accelerate.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi government has a plan to set up a plastic park on the lines of medical device park, toy park, textile park, leather park, and electronic park in UP.

Units for processing, manufacturing and other related technology of plastic products will be set up in the plastic park, which will meet the plastic needs of not only Uttar Pradesh, but also the country and the world.

As per the information received, hundreds of plastic units will be set up in an area of 100 acres. The All India Plastic Industries Association had already presented a proposal in this regard, according to a YEIDA official. The plan has also been approved by the board of YEIDA.

The State Government has provided its in-principle approval for the development of Plastic Processing Park in Sector 10 of YEIDA. The planning department is working on the outline. More than 20 investors have proposed to invest in the plastic processing park to be set up in the YEIDA area.

Investors want to manufacture medical and agricultural equipment, PVC pipes, packaging, and plastic furniture. The authority has sought detailed project reports from these investors. In the future, numerous plastics industries will establish their facilities in this park which will provide several employment opportunities for the local youth.

Deepak Balani of the Plastic Industry Association informed, “The plastic park is part of a scheme of the Ministry of Petrochemical, Government of India. Under this, the UP government is providing land for infrastructure and industries, including a common facility center where plastic units will be set up.”

He added that the data of the Government of India reflects that more than 10,000 plastic companies are registered in UP. “The per capita plastic consumption in India and the globe is about 15 kg and 36 kg respectively.

In that sense, we are not even 50 percent of that. India being a consumption country, there is a lot of potential for plastic growth. Apart from being a populated state, UP is also a big consumption state.”

Balani further informed that with the development of a plastic park, the state will not only be able to meet the demand for its consumption but will also be able to export it to neighboring states and abroad.

“Everyone has seen the contribution of plastic during the Covid period. Plastic is used in many products including areas like healthcare, pharma, food packaging, protective equipment, PPE kits, among others. In a way, plastic has saved millions of lives. Apart from this, plastic is also widely used in packaging, infrastructure, and pipes used in buildings”, he said.

The officials informed that several upcoming dedicated industrial parks in the YEIDA area near Jewar International Airport witnessed a boom in the progress of industries. Apart from benefiting the state in terms of revenue, such parks would also generate large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.

More than 1,942 investors are setting up their units in the YEIDA area with an investment of Rs 17,272.74 crore, which will provide employment to about 2,65,718 people.

The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) is also ready to establish a testing laboratory on 5 acres of land for research and recycling of plastics in this park. On the other hand, more than 100 plastic units are likely to be set up in the proposed plastic park in Gorakhpur.