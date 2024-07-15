Piyush Goyal meets DG of WTO, potential investors during Zurich visit

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged in a series of significant meetings on the first day of his visit to Zurich regarding implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

Goyal held high-level discussions with the Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO), interactions with the Indian diaspora, and dialogues with potential investors presenting India as an attractive destination for businesses and industry for trade and investment.

Taking to social media site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Minister Goyal said, “Held an insightful interaction with representatives from the Swiss private sector & Swiss Federal Councillor @ParmelinG over breakfast hosted by @SECO_CH Ms. Helene Budliger Artieda.”

Discussions focused on India-EFTA, TEPA & how the Indian market presents lucrative investment opportunities for Swiss industry & investors. Also, explored potential areas for collaboration with the Indian delegation led by @FollowCII to foster mutual growth of our economies, he added.

During the crucial meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, WTO, Piyush Goyal discussed ongoing negotiations and the progress made since the 13th Ministerial Conference of WTO. The conversation highlighted India’s commitment to achieving fair and meaningful trade outcomes and ensuring free and equitable trade among member nations.

He also met leading business figures and potential investors, including representatives from MSC Cargo, and discussed potential collaborations and investment opportunities in various sectors, aiming to attract investments and foster partnerships to support India’s growth and development.

During his meeting with senior officials from Zurich Airport, including Chairman of the Board of Directors, Zurich Airport, Josef Felder, the Indian Commerce Minister explored opportunities for collaboration in enhancing airport infrastructure and advancing ancillary air services in India.

Minister Goyal also convened a meeting with India’s WTO team in Geneva, led by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India at WTO, along with senior officers from the Department of Commerce.

They thoroughly discussed priority issues currently under discussion or at various stages of negotiations in the WTO, reinforcing India’s strategic approach to international trade.