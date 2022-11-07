Piyush Goyal asks export promotion bodies to maintain healthy growth momentum

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal today asked various export promotion bodies to utilise the disruptions in global trade in their favour by occupying the space yielded by some countries.

He asked the Indian industry to support each other to create synergies and promote growth in a spirit of nationalism. He was reviewing the sectoral progress in exports with export promotion councils and industry bodies in New Delhi.

Goyal exhorted the export promotion bodies to give an active push to exports and maintain the momentum of healthy growth recorded in the previous year.

The Union Minister appealed to the industry to strive to retain export markets even if the stakeholders were to make temporary changes in their pricing structure to accommodate short-term challenges.

He encouraged exporters to explore unique products with good export potential such as castor and instructed officials of the ministry to proactively promote these products.

The Minister also asked officials to analyse the export data on the basis of sectors, commodities, and markets to find out areas of opportunity for Indian exports.

He called for open channels of communication between export promotion bodies and industry bodies with the government so that issues being faced could be flagged and resolved at the earliest.