UP pitches investor-friendly policy regime to global investors

The UP government has invited global investors to take advantage of the state’s vibrant policy-based governance approach and various land reforms that support investor needs.

Satish Mahana, Minister for Industrial Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP), while speaking virtually at the closing ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Week at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai on Thursday evening said, “UP jumped 12 positions to be 2nd in India on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking and has jumped 7 positions to rank 6th in India on ‘Logistics Ease Across Different States’ survey. The State Government has introduced more than 21 policies and various land reforms to support investor needs.”

The Minister further said, “Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a high MoU conversion rate in India. MoUs worth INR 1.78 lakh crores out of the signed MoUs worth INR 4.28 lakh crores at the UP Investors Summit held in 2018 are under various stages of implementation. The State generated fresh leads worth around INR 66,000 crores at a dedicated helpdesk set up post Covid19 in April 2020. On the international front, the State’s exports registered a steep rise of nearly 36% between FY18-20.”

“Uttar Pradesh became a buzzword amongst the investor fraternity, both domestic and international, and we experienced the same wave during our 14-day participation at Dubai Expo 2020. The Expo has served as an incredible platform for India and Uttar Pradesh to reach out and showcase to the whole world the new face of a fast-growing and technologically driven land of unlimited opportunities and immense potential”, added Mahane.

The Uttar Pradesh Week (10-23 December) concluded on a high note as the delegation led by Maneesh Chauhan, Director, Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh, held 21 G2B meetings and signed an MoU of INR 500 crore (close to USD 66 million) with Sharaf Group which has shown interest in the development of Multimodal Logistics Parks with rail and road connectivity at Kanpur, Moradabad, and Varanasi.

The delegation from UP also had successful business meetings to explore trade and investment opportunities across sectors like Logistics, Food Processing, Tourism, Textiles, MSMEs as it received favourable interest from business groups like Texmas, Hotel Revier Group, Techneplus, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Arenco Real Estate, Al Maya Group among others.

As part of the state week, Uttar Pradesh also showcased its vibrant startup ecosystem as eight entrepreneurs from the state presented their innovative business ideas and made a strong pitch to global investors at ‘Elevate’ startup pitching series, a key initiative of the India Pavilion. Tech Eagle Innovations, an UP-based drone delivery startup for last and mid mile logistics, also signed an MoU with Astral Aerial Solutions, a Kenyan UAV technology company, during the state week.