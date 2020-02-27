Indian poet Aamir Aziz’s poem Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega, which was inspired by the ongoing anti-CAA protests, has now made it to London after British band Pink Floyd’s guitarist Roger Waters recited his work among hundreds of people who joined protests demanding the release of jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Saturday, 22 February.

In a speech to the crowd, the musician connected Assange’s persecution to a global context by making references to India’s recently amended Citizenship Act as well as protests in Chile, Lebanon, Colombia, Bolivia, Argentina, and France.

The main hearing in extradition proceedings against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange begins at the end of February. The United States has been demanding the extradition of the 48-year-old Australian for years because of the publication of secret documents and violations of the anti-espionage law.

“Julian is why we are here today, but this is no parochial protest. We are today part of a global movement, a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment that this fragile planet so desperately needs,” he said. Waters read out an English translation of Aamir Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, introducing him as “a young poet and activist in Delhi involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist racist Citizenship law.”

He then went on to recite the translation of Aziz’s poem.

“Kill us, we will become ghosts and write

of your killings, with all the evidence.

You write jokes in court;

We will write ‘justice’ on the walls.

We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear.

We will write so clearly that even the blind will read.

You write ‘injustice’ on the earth;

We will write ‘revolution’ in the sky.

Everything will be remembered;

Everything recorded.”

Roger Waters ended his speech with words, “This kid has got a future.” Aziz’s poem was met with a round of applause from the audience.

The original composition by Aamir Aziz was released online two months ago when New Delhi started protesting in huge numbers against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Aziz is a writer, actor, and musician with a degree in civil engineering.