Petronet LNG Limited achieves milestone by receiving 3000th LNG ship ‘Raahi’ at its Dahej LNG Terminal

Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) has achieved a major milestone by receiving 3000th LNG shipment at its Dahej LNG Terminal in Gujarat today.

Embarking upon its journey in January 2004, the Terminal received its 100th LNG shipment in December 2005, 1000th LNG shipment in February 2013, and 2000th LNG shipment in June 2018, followed by 3000th shipment on 7 July.

While it took about 9 years to receive the 1st 1000 Ship, about 5 years to receive next 1000 ship, it has taken only about 4 years to reach to the level of 3000. Currently, this terminal handles a combined number of about 260-270 shipments in a year at its two jetties.

Dahej Terminal is the 8th Largest LNG import terminal in the world with nameplate capacity of 17.5 MMTPA. In terms of annual send out (throughput), it is globally positioned as the number one terminal. Also, in terms of cargo handling, it is considered as the busiest terminal of the world. The terminal handles about 66 per cent of the LNG demand and about 40 per cent of total gas requirement of the country.

In line with the Government of India’s vision of enhancing the share of Natural Gas in Energy Basket of the Nation from 6.7 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030, Petronet LNG Limited is undertaking a highly cost-effective expansion of its Regasification capacity of its Dahej LNG Terminal from 17.5 to 22.5 MMTPA.

Also, Petronet LNG Limited is constructing two additional LNG tanks at Dahej each of 1,80,000 cubic meter capacity. The construction activities, for the tanks which commenced in September 2021, are in full swing. A third berth at Dahej, that will have facilities to handle ethane and propane besides LNG, is also being constructed by the company.