People with negativity attacking the unity of the country: PM’s veiled attack on Opposition

In a veiled attack on Opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that every citizen of the country wants to become the brand ambassador of India in the whole world by engaging in promoting the strength of their country while there are some people in the country with negativity and doing exactly the opposite.

“Such people were attacking the unity of the country,” Modi said while addressing a gathering during an event in Ahmedabad.

The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects of railways, road, power, housing, and finance sectors worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, Modi recalled how Sardar Patel unified India by merging more than 500 princely states. He further added that a certain section of power-hungry people wanted to break India into pieces. The Prime Minister warned the people of Gujarat to be cautious of such divisive elements and be wary of such people.

He emphasised that India is on the development path and is capable of facing such negative forces boldly.

“India has no time to lose now. We have to increase India’s credibility and provide every Indian a life of dignity,” the Prime Minister said, underlining that Gujarat will emerge as a leader in this too. Our every resolution will be fulfilled with the efforts of all of us.

“All our resolutions will be fulfilled with Sabka Prayas,” Modi concluded.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated India’s first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Ahmedabad and Bhuj. He also flagged off several Vande Bharat trains on routes – Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi. Further, he launched the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority.