People will take revenge for the insult of Dehra by Hoshyar Singh: CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu stated on Sunday that the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP fail to comprehend the power of the people, and instead rely on their arrogance and money power.

Initially, Jai Ram Thakur challenged government employees to contest elections to restore the old pension scheme and later remarked in the Assembly that even God could not save this government, Sukhu pointed out.

The CM stated that six rebel MLAs from the Congress and three independent MLAs conspired with the BJP to overthrow the government. However, the public rejected their financial influence, resulting in an increase in the number of Congress MLAs from 34 to 38. For the first time in history, independent MLAs staged a sit-in protest and went to court to have their resignations accepted, he added.

Advertisement

“The real reason behind this was the pending second instalment of the deal with the BJP. After their resignations were accepted, all three independent MLAs, including Hoshyar Singh, received their share. Hoshyar Singh had mortgaged the honour of the Dehra assembly constituency to the BJP, and now the people of Dehra are prepared to retaliate for this insult,” the CM remarked.

Sukhu mentioned that the BJP candidate from Dehra will now attempt to buy votes with this money, but the people would prioritise development and ensure a significant victory for Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur.

The CM campaigned for Kamlesh Thakur in Khairian, Bongta, Bari, Shivnath, Dhawaala, Thakurdwara, Muhal, Rajol, and Dehra within the Dehra Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Criticising Hoshyar Singh for neglecting the area’s development, he stated, “Even the residents of Hoshiar Singh’s own village panchayat were longing for development, yet his focus remains on completing work at his resort. Six months ago in Haripur, I fulfilled every demand of the Independent MLA, but he later accused the government of inaction and joined the BJP’s conspiracy, selling out his position.”

He questioned why the Independent MLA burdened the people with by-elections if he had issues with the Congress government. “How could Hoshyar Singh develop his area while sitting in the opposition? Even BJP’s honest workers wouldn’t support Hoshyar Singh because of his high-handed attitude towards them as an MLA,” the CM added.

“Due to Hoshyar Singh’s corrupt mentality, Dehra’s fate has changed. Within a year, the Congress government will transform Dehra’s landscape. If laws need to be amended to aid the displaced from the Pong Dam, amendments will be made,” Sukhu promised.

He announced that a Superintendent of Police office and an SE (Public Works Department) office would be established in Dehra, with notifications to follow after the election.

“For the first time, the Congress party has appointed a common man as Chief Minister. Since taking office, the Congress government has worked hard to prevent the state’s resources from being plundered, generating an additional revenue of Rs 2,200 crore in one year. Under the ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana’, the state provides a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to eligible women over 18 years old, with Rs 4,500 already distributed in three instalments,” the CM highlighted.

He noted that under the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Loan Yojana, the state offers loans of Rs 20 lakh at a one per cent interest rate to underprivileged students for higher education. “Additionally, the Mukhyamantri Sukhashray Yojana has been launched to care for and educate orphaned children as wards of the state. The government also supports the higher education costs of widows’ children up to 27 years old. Cow’s milk is purchased at Rs 45 per litre, buffalo’s milk at Rs 55 per litre, and naturally farmed wheat at Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg,” Sukhu concluded.