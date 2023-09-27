People of MP want a change: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, while launching his party’s campaign for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, claimed that the people of the neighbouring state are ready for change as the BJP has stalled its development.

“This election is not only of Madhya Pradesh, but of the country, and every vote of the people of Madhya Pradesh will be a message for the country,” he said.

He cautioned the people of Madhya Pradesh against falling prey to false advertisements and deception of the BJP.

Addressing a public meeting in Sirmaur of the Rewa district, Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party was comparatively far ahead in the preparations for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

He called the people of the BJP dishonest, who do not fulfill their promises. “BJP had promised to double the income of farmers, but the income did not double in the 10 years under its rule. While the farmer’s income did not double, inflation definitely doubled. The prices of fertilizers, seeds, diesel and everything have increased,” he pointed out.

He said the BJP neither gave jobs to the youth of UP, nor to the youth of Madhya Pradesh. A large number of youth are left unemployed.

Yadav said the BJP, which is promoting Mahila Shakti Vandan, should be asked about the number of tickets they have given to women candidates for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Why is the BJP not giving tickets to 33 per cent of women in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh and other states? It proves that the intentions of the BJP are never clear. They are only spreading propaganda about reservations.

The SP chief said that the BJP may not give tickets to women, but the Samajwadi Party would give 20 per cent of tickets to women. The party always gave opportunities to backward classes, Dalits, minority classes, and other women.

Refusing to say anything on the prospects of the INDIA bloc in the MP polls, he said the Samajwadi Party and INDIA will win the Lok Sabha elections.