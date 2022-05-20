People of J&K fed up of bureaucratic rule: AAP

Claiming that the masses in Jammu and Kashmir are fed up with a prolonged bureaucratic rule, former minister and senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh, on Friday, called for an end to the proxy rule by the Centre and early restoration of democracy in the erstwhile state.

Singh, who was addressing rallies in the Chenani area of Udhampur, said elected representatives alone could appreciate the concerns of the public as against the bureaucrats who hardly have any accountability towards the people.

He said that bureaucratic rule in J&K had proved a flop show and the masses were fast losing faith in the present dispensation which had failed to address even their basic concerns. With people across the new Union Territory (UT) protesting on a day-to-day basis demanding uninterrupted power and adequate water supply, restoration of roads, and other essential services, there did not appear to be any takers for their shrill cries, said Singh.

The advisors and secretaries had organised ‘public hearing’ campaigns for some time after the state’s re-organisation, the practice was abandoned shortly thereafter as these had failed to inspire the people in view of their lack of productivity.

“The condition of educational institutions was equally pathetic. Acute deficiency of teaching staff in the remote areas had rendered several schools defunct. The students were forced to protest in the open for provision of adequate staff, especially in far-flung areas”.

“Several schools have been closed down in rural areas with an imbecile administration averse to the problems faced by the people of the said areas”, said Singh.

Decrying the withdrawal of notification for recruitments in various government departments after the issuance of advertisements, Singh said that there were several other instances to show that the present regime was moving in fits and starts accompanied by reverses. “Youth were repeatedly assured of an employment package which was nowhere to be seen,” he pointed out.