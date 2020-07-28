Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday tweets a post praising the government over the refunds of tax returns filed by him.

Sharing a screenshot of the message received from the Income Tax Department, he said, “This is absolutely correct direction our country is going, for refunds of tax returns filed!”

“Congratulations @IncomeTaxIndia and @FinMinIndia for continuous tax reforms,” he added.

Sharma’s tweet came with a follow-up tweet on the comments from various people over the visibility of the numbers. He had black marked the numbers but it was still visible.

Replying on this, he said, “Yes I figured every number is visible. Anyways, an Indian company’s all numbers are available to public on RoC website. Appreciate, calls and messages by well wishers.”

“The key message is that, India is marching forward and cutting red tape,” he added.

In a separate development, the digital payment giant, Paytm, has announced to launch a stockbroking service in the coming days.

Paytm had started its journey with the payment business them point of sale (POS) machine.