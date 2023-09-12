Pawan Khera predicts Congress’ return to power in Rajasthan

AICC Media and Publicity Chairman Pawan Khera on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Central government has no achievements to show to the public, hence new fights, controversies and statements are presented by BJP every day.

On the other hand, the Gehlot Government received an overwhelming public response for the government’s welfare schemes, it would be repeated in the next assembly polls due later in December, Khera told a presser here at the PCC Office.

The Central government did not have the courage, intention, and ability to make public the accounts of its actions and has nothing to show, he said.

“The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has touched the hearts of every section of the state. The works completed in Rajasthan have been done from the heart,” Khera claimed.

Daring the BJP to come up with a chief ministerial face in the upcoming assembly polls, Khera said, “The challenge for all the BJP leaders in the state who are contenders for the post of Chief Minister is to select a candidate and send them for debate on the work done by the Congress government because Congress does not want to debate on the public welfare works done in Rajasthan. Ready to do”.

Pawan Khera was confident saying that the Gehlot government had worked for every class including women, farmers, the elderly, and youth and there was no class which has not received the benefit of the public welfare schemes.

Saying that the most important fact is that when the people of the country and the state were hurt by inflation and the deteriorating economy, the Congress government of Rajasthan worked to provide relief to the people of the state.

“Therefore, till now the Rajasthan government has fulfilled 94 percent of the promises made to the public during the elections. The intention of Congress is clearly for public welfare, hence the people of Rajasthan will make Congress victorious again in the upcoming assembly elections in the state”, he firmly anticipated.