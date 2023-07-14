Amidst statewide protests by examinees and allegations by Congress of ‘Vyapam -2’, the BJP Government in MP has been forced to withhold the appointment of patwaris selected through an exam conducted by the MP Employees Selection Board.

The Employees Selection Board was previously known as the ‘Vyavasayik Pariksha Mandal’ (Vyapam).

Several students who appeared for the patwari exam staged protests in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur and other places across the state yesterday.

The Congress alleged that there have been many irregularities and corruption in the entrance exam for the posts of patwari.

Congress leaders, including MP Women Congress President Vibha Patel and state youth Congress leader Vivek Tripathi, pointed out that seven of the top 10 candidates in the said exam had their centre at the NRI College Gwalior, which belongs to BJP MLA Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha.

The Congress leaders said that 1,000 out of the total 9000 selected candidates had their centre at this college. The party also expressed surprise over the fact that the top seven candidates achieved 25 out of 25 marks in the English section and yet all the seven have their signatures in Hindi.

Following the protests by students and allegations by the Congress, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered withholding of the appointment of those selected through the exam.

Chouhan said due to the allegations regarding the role of the said college centre and suspicion of other irregularities in the exam the appointments are being withheld.

The infamous ‘Vyapam scam’ was a recruitment, entrance and admission scam in various exams conducted by the Vyapam in MP. It was unearthed in 2013 under the chief ministership of Shivraj Chouhan.