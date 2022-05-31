Patna High Court: Right to sanitation is directly related to the other fundamental rights

In a key ruling, the Patna High Court stated that the right to sanitation is directly related to the other basic fundamental rights such as the right to water, the right to health, and the right to a healthy environment, etc.

The court was hearing a matter involving National Highway Projects in Bihar, in which the court had previously ordered the concerned agencies and stakeholders to provide public conveniences on highways, particularly National Highways, and to establish Petrol Pumps with such amenities.

The Court also expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of highway amenities in the land of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, who “revolutionized the nation of cleanliness in India” by building “Sulabh Sauchayalas” around the country.

With this, Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S. Kumar directed the state, the National Highways Authority of India, and the oil marketing companies to explore establishing public restrooms and public amenities on highways throughout the state.

The bench emphasized the State’s all stakeholders’ commitment to providing adequate facilities for sanitation and personal care on highways, whether at Petrol Pumps or elsewhere.

Plain essentials of life include sufficient sanitation facilities since open defecation or a life with a polluted drinking water source and surroundings cannot be regarded as a life of dignity as interpreted in the context of the right to life under the constitution,” the court concluded.

“The state is required to offer basic facilities to residents on highways while ensuring that their right to sanitation is not violated,” the court ruled.